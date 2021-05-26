Mercy High School graduates nearly 100 'beacons of hope' in Middletown

On Nov. 22, 2013, my grandmother Bianca Markoski lost her battle with terminal pancreatic cancer. A silent killer. I credit Dr. Alan Douglass and Dr. John Williams and Dr. Michael Farrell, Connecticut Oncology Group for all their efforts in keeping our family member comfortable during the end of a brave courageous fight with a difficult cancer to treat which is a silent killer. We need to honor the life and legacy of our beloved family member in honor of the efforts displayed by Middlesex Hospital doctors and nurses on hospice and the Emergency Department. I would like to dedicate a tree in not only my grandmother’s honor but in honor of the great medical care displayed by the wonderful medical care staff at Middlesex Hospital.