Middletown, CT

Mercy High School graduates nearly 100 'beacons of hope' in Middletown

By Cassandra Day
Register Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN — Nearly 100 female students, “beacons of hope,” graduated from Mercy High School Sunday afternoon in socially distanced ceremony. “Today, I encourage each of us to continue making the world a better place,” class of 2021 valedictorian Kaila Lujambio, of Wallingford, told her fellow students during her commencement address, according to a press release. “Be inspiring, be compassionate, be the best you can be. St. Thomas Aquinas taught us that ‘hope grows when it is shared, it blooms when it is given away.’

www.registercitizen.com
