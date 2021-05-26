WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hearing on Ending Enhanced Federal UI

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Joint Committee on Finance in an 11-3 vote approved AB 191 and SB 189 relating to eliminating the personal property tax. The Committee last Thursday included more than $200 million in its version of the budget to backfill revenue municipalities would lose over no longer being able to collect the tax. JFC didn't include the actual repeal in its budget, necessitating separate legislation. The bills are now ready to be taken up by the Senate and Assembly. During the executive session, committee member Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) offered an amendment that would, upon budget passage, repeal the provision that pulls money from local units of government into the JFC slush fund for later appropriation through a 13.10 procedure and just funds the program. Goyke and Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) debate the amendment.