Santa Maria, CA

Morning Headlines: George Floyd memorials; ADU surge in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County; fire at Greka oil facility

Santa Maria Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart your morning by going through this collection of our top headlines. Sign up for our daily email newsletter and get the latest news sent straight to your inbox.

Santa Maria, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Man shot and killed on Santa Maria street

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim. Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Looks to Yolo County for Criminal Justice Reform

Governments across the country are grappling with criminal justice reform but are hampered by the lack of accurate data on which to base new policies and actions. Counties in California, including Santa Barbara, are looking for ways to gather this needed information effectively. The small county of Yolo in the...
New Cuyama, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a two to four-acre brush fire in New Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 7:20 p.m., county fire crews and resources from Kern County responded to Santa Barbara Canyon and Foothill Roads and discovered a small spot fire that had grown to several acres. Three...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Santa Maria, CApantheonsite.io

Car crashes into supporting wall of two-story building in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters set up a temporary support structure for a second-story patio after a car destroyed the wall beneath it early Sunday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North McClelland Street around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a vehicle into a structure.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Isla Vista, CAKEYT

Car goes over side of cliff near Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A vehicle was found at the bottom of a beachside cliff in Isla Vista late Saturday night. Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded around 11:07 p.m. to the beach near the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive. Firefighters said the car was about 30 to 40...
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Orcutt, CAKEYT

Orcutt shelter-in-place lifted after suspicious package investigation

ORCUTT, Calif. - UPDATE: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department lifted a shelter-in-place in Orcutt and declared the area safe just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday after a bomb squad recovered a device at Foster Road and Odie Lane, following a suspicious package investigation. The Sheriff's Department announced the initial shelter-in-place...