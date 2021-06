These are three Browns players that have something to prove pre-training camp. No team goes from season to season the same. There are always fluctuations that teams have to anticipate and adapt to. Players get better and want bigger contracts, players with big contracts struggle, new players, come, older players leave, injuries make former stars into lingering issues, coaches retire, people get arrested, they have babies. You never know what change in someone’s life is going to complicate a team. The Browns are no different than every other team in the history of football.