Ashby, MN

Roundup: Arrows bounce back, finish regular season 19-1

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshby baseball responded to its only loss of the season in a 4-3 game against Upsala-Swanville Area (17-2) on Monday by beating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (9-7) 6-1 on May 25. Carter Spangler had a first-inning single that scored a run. The Arrows (19-1) added three more runs in the sixth inning with the help of hits from Carson and Carter Spangler. Brodie Ecker and Evan Paulson also collected multiple hits in the game for Ashby.

