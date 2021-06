THE BIKE JUMPY PLACE — I don't know about all of you, but I was a monster when it came to taking jumps on my bike as a kid. I distinctly remember jumping the curb and getting at least 5 feet of air. Once I launched off our homemade ramp constructed of only 2 by 6 and some shorter 2 by 4s underneath one end and getting at minimum 12 feet of air and traveling no less than 45 feet. Well, at least that's what my 9-year-old brain thought in the moment.