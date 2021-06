Who can stop the Black Ferns from winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics? That is what’s on everyone’s mind as the time ticks. The Black Ferns have been one of the most dominant international sports team since they lost in the Rio Olympics. The New Zealanders lost to Australia in the dramatic first ever Rugby event in the Summer Olympics in Rio last 2016. Australia took home the gold medal as the Black Ferns fumbled and choked in their final game.