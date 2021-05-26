Cancel
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through New England on Hot Day

By Denise Isaac
nbcboston.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms that threatened powerful winds and 1-inch hail rushed from Connecticut through Maine Wednesday afternoon and evening after a hot day in England. The National Weather Service issued a slate of watches and warnings for the severe weather, citing thunderstorms that could have generated locally damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and/or 1-inch hailstones. Individual cells were moving west to east at 40-50 mph, and were only expected to last 15-20 minutes in any one location.

www.nbcboston.com
