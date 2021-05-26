Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through New England on Hot Day

An active week for thunderstorms continues over the next few days across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of precipitation remain possible through Saturday. Widespread additional amounts of 1-2” of rain are in the forecast, and higher amounts likely in thunderstorm activity. A slight risk of severe weather is in place again this evening as well, as many of the storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Most of south central Iowa entered this week in moderate drought conditions, with more severe drought reported in portions of Polk, Jasper, and Warren Counties.