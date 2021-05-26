Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Habitat for Humanity Restore Open For Business

By Jordan Turner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday May 22nd, the Habitat for Humanity celebrated their Grand Opening of their ReStore with a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Before the event started the parking lot was packed with cars and large furniture items were being brought out by helpers. “It’s already going amazing,” said Mary Wormington, Director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana. “We are so excited. We just want this to be successful so that we can continue doing what we do. Everything we make will be a tremendous help for our affordable housing and our critical repairs program, as well as keeping staff on hand,” said Wormington.

