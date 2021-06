*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-21) WORCESTER 12, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX) For a second day in a row, the Woo Sox demolished Syracuse, handing them their third loss in a row. Thomas Szapucki labored through three-plus innings, and things didn’t get better when the Marcel Renteria came in to relieve him. The right-hander allowed all of Szapucki’s inherited runners to score, and proceeded to allow seven runs of his own- though only six were earned and a few were inherited runners that veteran Tom Windle allowed to score. The Syracuse bats showed up early, with Drew Jackson and Albert Almora both driving in two apiece in the second, but the only other run the team would score was a Cesar Puello RBI single in the seventh.