It’s fitting that Georginio Wijnaldum’s biggest performance for Liverpool was immediately overshadowed by one of his attacking teammates. On a loud night at Anfield on May 7, 2019, Wijnaldum and the Pool Boys took the field down 3-0 against Barcelona, with little hope of advancing to the Champions League final. Liverpool needed four goals to topple the Catalans, and even a seventh minute goal from Divock Origi did little more than give some hope. Enter the man nicknamed Gini, who subbed on at halftime for an injured Andy Robertson and promptly scored two goals to even the tie before 15 minutes had even elapsed in the second half.