While the bulk of the attention in Dallas is being paid to how quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover from his season-ending ankle injury from a year ago, the Cowboys may have another injury worth monitoring over the next few months. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, star wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be ready for the start of training camp later this summer due to an ankle injury. This ailment has Cooper sidelined during the club’s mandatory minicamp, but Rapoport does characterize this injury as minor and more of an irritation that simply requires rest to fully be healed.