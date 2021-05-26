newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Zealand health service hackers send stolen data to press

By Zach Marzouk
itpro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hackers behind the Waikato District Health Board (DHB) attack last week have sent key data from the organisation's systems to media outlets while the organisation continues to try and repair its IT systems. "We are aware that the media have received what appears to be personal and patient information...

www.itpro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communications Security#Stolen By Hackers#Information Security#Security Services#Waikato Dhb#The Privacy Commission#Nz Police#Mlops#Nutanix Hci#Health Services#Key Data#Cyber Security Experts#Information Systems#Network#Cancer Care Providers#Workarounds#Knowledge Management#Business#Media Outlets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Fraud CrimesBBC

Irish cyber-attack: Hackers bail out Irish health service for free

Hackers responsible for causing widespread disruption to the Irish health system have unexpectedly gifted it with the tool to help it recover. The Conti ransomware group was reportedly asking the health service for $20m (£14m) to restore services after the "catastrophic hack". But now the criminals have handed over the...
Healthkfgo.com

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Hackers who targeted hospitals in New Zealand’s Waikato district have released what appears to be private patient information to media outlets, as health systems struggled to come back online more than a week after the attack. A group claiming responsibility for the Waikato District Health Board cyberattack...
Animalsdodofinance.com

New Zealand wants to eradicate the hedgehog | Abroad

The hedgehog was brought to New Zealand by British settlers several centuries ago. Unlike Europe – where it is hunted by martens, foxes, badgers… and cars – the New Zealand hedgehog has little or no natural predators. As a result, they can reproduce undisturbed and move en masse through forests and gardens. In the meantime, they devour the native critters as if it were a sweet treat.
Marketsinvesting.com

New Zealand Dollar Soars On RBNZ

The New Zealand dollar has recorded sharp gains on Wednesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7303, up 1.02% on the day. As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its policy settings and kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The RBNZ also upgraded its economic forecasts for 2o21. This was not a surprise, given the economy’s strong recovery. However, the rate statement was more hawkish than the market had expected, in particular the forward guidance as to a potential rate hike. The central bank’s OCR projection suggested that we could see a rate hike as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. Ahead of the policy meeting, the well-respected Westpac Group said that they did not expect a rise in rates prior to 2024. The potential of a rate hike occurring much earlier than expected has sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

New Zealand Cattle Inventory By Year

The USDA reported the cattle inventory in New Zealand in 2021 at 10.06 million head, down 88K head from the prior year. The cattle inventory in New Zealand has been over 10 million head every year since 2012. The largest cattle inventory in New Zealand was 10.37 million head in...
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Zealand Service Sector Accelerates In April - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 61.2. That's up sharply from 52.9 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line...
HealthSilicon Republic

Stolen health data reportedly appears online after HSE cyberattack

Almost a week after the HSE cyberattack took place, hackers are said to be leaking personal data online and demanding a $20m ransom. Medical and personal information stolen in the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) cyberattack is now being shared online, the Financial Times is reporting this morning (19 May).
Homelessforeignbrief.com

New Zealand to release 2021 budget

New Zealand’s Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will today unveil this year’s national budget. Although Robertson was skeptical in his previous February update, New Zealand’s 2021 budget will be better-than-expected. A significant drop in the unemployment rate and refinement in business confidence ameliorated the country’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredicted drop of national debt levels provided Wellington with greater capital. In today’s announcement, Robertson will underline the budget’s significance for New Zealand’s plans to achieve complete financial recovery from the pandemic.
Economymdm.com

Bunzl Acquires New Zealand Health Care Distributor

Bunzl PLC on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Obex Medical Holdings, a medical distribution business serving hospitals and other health care providers in New Zealand. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Headquartered in Auckland, Obex reported 2020 revenue NZD 51 million (US$36.9 million). The acquisition should be complete...
Fraud CrimesZDNet

Irish court issues injunction against Conti hackers to stop health service data exposure, sale

Dublin's High Court has issued an injunction against the Conti ransomware group to stop data belonging to Ireland's health service from becoming public. In what appears to be an effort at damage control, the injunction against "persons unknown" would make it illegal for information stolen during a ransomware attack against the Health Service Executive (HSE) from being shared, processed, sold, or otherwise published online, as noted by the Financial Times.
Travelhurriyetdailynews.com

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia. travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month. Officials in Wellington said they were taking a cautious approach after Melbourne recorded nine locally acquired cases in the past two days, believed to be related to a leak from a quarantine hotel.
HousingSeattle Times

The pandemic brought New Zealanders back home. Will they stay?

Like many New Zealanders before her, Cat Moody chased the broader horizons of life abroad, unsure if she would ever return to a homeland she saw as remote and limiting. But when the pandemic arrived, it “changed the calculus” of what she valued, she said. Suddenly, fresh air, natural splendor and a sparse population sounded more appealing, as did the sense of security in a country whose strict measures have all but vanquished COVID-19.
Boats & Watercraftstravelnewsasia.com

New Zealand Opens to Yachts from Australia

The recently implemented air travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, combined with an existing sea border exemption for vessels, means New Zealand is now open to business for cruising yachts and superyachts coming from Australia. The yachts can visit New Zealand under the sea border exemption and yacht owners,...
Animalspakistanchristian.tv

Cute hedgehogs have become fatal in New Zealand

Of all the nocturnal mammals one can meet in the garden in the middle of the night, hedgehogs are without a doubt the most loved. But in New Zealand, these tiny, hard-to-roll thorns turned into killers, the Guardian writes. New Zealand is a hedgehog’s paradise. While they are hunted by...
Immigrationdodofinance.com

New Zealand violates human rights in asylum process

Amnesty International notes in a new report that the New Zealand government has repeatedly violated the human rights of people seeking asylum. The organization conducted field investigations in New Zealand for the first time after a number of reports of mistreatment of people in prison, including those who sought asylum.
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

New Zealand Walks Budget Tightrope On Debt

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson will resist working up an Australian-style appetite for debt and deficit when he delivers New Zealand’s budget. The budget which will be presented on May 20 is his fourth, but the first of Jacinda Ardern‘s second term with the Labour...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Aligning healthcare, public health and social services: A scoping review of the role of purpose, governance, finance and data

Health Soc Care Community. 2021 May 20. doi: 10.1111/hsc.13374. Online ahead of print. Organisations spanning social services, public health and healthcare have increasingly experimented with collaboration as a tool for improving population health and reducing health disparities. While there has been progress, the results have fallen short of expectations. Reflecting on these shortcomings, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) recently proposed a new framework for cross-sector alignment intended to move the field towards improved outcomes. A central idea in this framework is that collaboratives will be more effective and sustainable if they develop collaborative systems in four core areas: shared purpose, governance, finance and shared data. The goal of this paper is to provide a foundation for research on the four core areas of the cross-sector alignment framework. Accordingly, this study is based on two guiding questions: (1) how are collaboratives currently implementing systems in the four core areas identified in the framework, and (2) what strategies does the literature offer for creating sustainable systems in these four areas? Given the emergent nature of research on health-oriented cross-sector collaboration and the broad research questions, we conducted a systematic scoping review including 179 relevant research papers and reports published internationally from the years 2010-2020. We identified the main contributions and coded each based on its relevance to the cross-sector alignment framework. We found that most papers focused on programme evaluations rather than theory testing, and while many strategies were offered, they tended to reflect a focus on short-term collaboration. The results also demonstrate that starting points and resource levels vary widely across individuals and organisations involved in collaborations. Accordingly, identifying and comparing distinct pathways by which different parties might pursue cross-sector alignment is an imperative for future work. More broadly, the literature is ripe with observations that could be assessed systematically to produce a firm foundation for research and practice.
HealthHealthcare IT News

New Zealand sets budget to introduce new health information platform

New Zealand's Ministry of Health recently unveiled its plan to invest up to NZ$400 million ($289.4 million) to implement health sector data and digital infrastructure over the next four years. That includes NZ$385 million ($279 million) to implement Hira, the new national health information platform. Another NZ$15 million ($10.8 million)...