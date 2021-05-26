Cancel
Exclusive: Netflix Working To Give Brie Larson Her Own Series

Brie Larson isn’t going anywhere. She will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming sequel/ensemble movie The Marvels and also has an Apple series, Lessons in Chemistry, in the works. There are also reports that she will be teaming up with Amber Heard for a major project over at the streaming giant Netflix. And it looks like that platform is more than happy to stay in the business of making Brie Larson projects. Thanks to some inside information that was obtained from one of our trusted and proven sources, it sounds like Netflix has some other plans for the star that would give her even more room to showcase her acting abilities.

CelebritiesSFGate

'Luis Miguel' Netflix Biopic Series Renewed for Third Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its Season 2 finale, “Luis Miguel: La Serie” is announcing that it will get a third (and final) season on Netflix. The musical biopic series, a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cue, is touted as the only officially authorized series about the fiercely private titular international Latino sensation and multi-platinum artist.
Moviesepicstream.com

Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Shares New Workout Video for The Marvels

There is little doubt that playing a superhero takes several preparations. That includes intense training to look like a real superhero. Brie Larson already did that for the first Captain Marvel movie and in a new workout video, she proves she's doing it again for The Marvels. Back in 2017,...
Movies/Film

Danai Gurira’s Okoye Will Get Her Own ‘Black Panther’ Spin-Off Series on Disney+

Danai Gurira‘s Okoye made her debut in 2018’s Black Panther and was an immediate scene-stealer, leading to her appearing again in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And we’ll be seeing even more of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will Gurira be reprising her role as the leader of the Dora Milaje in the theatrical sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is word she is now getting her own Black Panther spin-off series on Disney+.
TV & VideosSFGate

Netflix Launches Its Own Online Store, Which Will Sell Exclusive Merch for Shows Like 'Stranger Things,' 'Witcher'

Netflix has been selling its subscription products direct-to-consumer since it was founded more than two decades ago. Now the streaming giant has launched Netflix.shop — the company’s first owned-and-operated retail outlet to sell products directly. Of course, Netflix already has licensing deals for hundreds of products based on its original programming, sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora and other retailers.
TV & VideosCollider

Exclusive: 'Shadow and Bone' Featurette Takes You Inside the Soundtrack of Netflix's Epic Fantasy Series

We may still have some time to wait before Season 2 of Shadow and Bone officially premieres on Netflix, but in the meantime, a new featurette takes fans behind the music of the hit epic fantasy series — and Collider has your exclusive look at this deep dive into the sweeping score that helped both long-time and new fans fall in love with the show and its characters.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Netflix Gives First Look at Splinter Cell Animated Series

Remember the Splinter Cell adaptation that Netflix has been working on? Well, today we finally have an update — or rather, a first look. The show, which is being helmed by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, has been in development for quite some time. Kolstad has talked about how excited he is to tackle the subject matter through an animated lens because it gives him more freedom to try out different creative ideas. While talking to Collider about what fans can expect from the show, Kolstad also noted that “every season is going to be self-contained, outside of the evolution of the main character.”
Comicssideshow.com

Ms. Marvel Sizzle, Star Wars A Droid Story, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Ms. Marvel Sizzle. Marvel released a new...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'The Marvels' Star Brie Larson Shares Impressive One-Hand Push-Up Video

"The Marvels" is scheduled to release on Nov. 11, 2022. The superhero movie is a sequel to "Captain Marvel" Brie Larson has been actively sharing glimpses of her workout regime on social media. Brie Larson has been working hard as she prepares for her superhero movie "The Marvels." The actress...
MoviesTVOvermind

Brie Larson Allegedly Promised to Be the New Face of the MCU

This is something that was in discussion when Captain Marvel first came out, and apparently it’s being brought back up for discussion since it sounds like the head of the MCU is afraid to lose Brie Larson as the titular hero, though she doesn’t appear interested in going anywhere at the moment. She might be trying to see if she can get in on the Star Wars franchise, but her role as Captain Marvel doesn’t sound like it’s in any jeopardy at this time. But seeing her as the face is still something that kind of gives some people pause simply because when one really thinks about it, the face of the MCU when it was RDJ and Chris Evans came about since RDJ is a very charismatic and funny character on screen, and even Evans has been known to crack wise a few times. So far Larson hasn’t really done that. It might be that she hasn’t been in the MCU as long as the other two, but it definitely feels as though she doesn’t have the personality that can make it happen.
TV & VideosPosted by
Motherly

Lin-Manuel Miranda + all-star cast give kids a lesson in civics in new animated Netflix series

A new animated series, "We the People", begins streaming on Netflix on July 4th, and I'm so excited to share the details with you. Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers of the educational series, which Netflix describes as "the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs". It's so important for everyone to have an understanding of their rights and what it means to be an American citizen, so I'm thrilled that kids will have a new opportunity to learn in such a fun way.
Moviesypulse.com

Everyone’s After Marvel’s Loki Charms on The Viral List

Marvel fans are buying out limited-edition Loki Charms cereal boxes ahead of the show’s premiere, Yeezy Gap’s first product drop is also selling out online, summer moviegoers are excited for In The Heights, and the Asian cast members of Kim’s Convenience are speaking out against the lack of diversity behind-the-scenes—plus other news taking over social media this week!
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Marvel Casting Super Women For New Doumentary!

Do you consider yourself a Super Woman? Do you know a Marvel fanatic who you think falls into that category? Well, Marvel is on the hunt for some Super Women to feature in a new documentary. Marvel has given us some pretty incredible superheroes over the years — from Scarlet...
Behind Viral VideosMovieWeb

Brie Larson Shares Her Favorite Things for Summer 2021 in New Youtube Video

In the last few years there has been something of a surge in stars becoming more accessible to their fans ,whether recording personalized messages on Cameo or making appearances via Zoom. Now, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has gone and made a very casual video about all of her current favorite things and shared it with her 600k followers on YouTube. So what makes the 31-year-old actress happy when she is away from the glare of studio lights and cameras?
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Brie Larson Does One-Arm Pull-Ups In The Marvels Training Video

She’s the most powerful woman in the MCU for a reason. Brie Larson is currently busy prepping for her return as Carol Danvers in The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to her 2019 mega hit Captain Marvel, and in a recently shared training video, the Oscar-winning actress achieved an impressive feat. Proving herself to be an Avenger on and off the screen, the clip sees Larson manage a series of one-armed pull-ups, a personal first.