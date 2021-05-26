Exclusive: Netflix Working To Give Brie Larson Her Own Series
Brie Larson isn’t going anywhere. She will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming sequel/ensemble movie The Marvels and also has an Apple series, Lessons in Chemistry, in the works. There are also reports that she will be teaming up with Amber Heard for a major project over at the streaming giant Netflix. And it looks like that platform is more than happy to stay in the business of making Brie Larson projects. Thanks to some inside information that was obtained from one of our trusted and proven sources, it sounds like Netflix has some other plans for the star that would give her even more room to showcase her acting abilities.www.giantfreakinrobot.com