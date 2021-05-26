Exclusive: Netflix Working To Give Brie Larson Her Own Series

This is something that was in discussion when Captain Marvel first came out, and apparently it’s being brought back up for discussion since it sounds like the head of the MCU is afraid to lose Brie Larson as the titular hero, though she doesn’t appear interested in going anywhere at the moment. She might be trying to see if she can get in on the Star Wars franchise, but her role as Captain Marvel doesn’t sound like it’s in any jeopardy at this time. But seeing her as the face is still something that kind of gives some people pause simply because when one really thinks about it, the face of the MCU when it was RDJ and Chris Evans came about since RDJ is a very charismatic and funny character on screen, and even Evans has been known to crack wise a few times. So far Larson hasn’t really done that. It might be that she hasn’t been in the MCU as long as the other two, but it definitely feels as though she doesn’t have the personality that can make it happen.