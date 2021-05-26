Cancel
Tyreek Hill blasted as ‘unrepentant domestic abuser’ for tone-deaf TikTok

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being slammed online for a tone-deaf TikTok video showing him pretending to hit a woman repeatedly. The brief clip, posted Monday, shows the 27-year-old Hill, who has a prior arrest for domestic violence and was also probed for allegedly hitting his son, making kung fu gestures with his hand as he approaches a woman in front of a mirror and mocks hitting her several times.

nypost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Child Abuse#Domestic Assault#American Football#Laughing#Clip#Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Oklahoma State#Critics#Star#Video#Kung Fu Gestures#Attempts#Saints#Court Ordered Counseling
