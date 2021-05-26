Tyreek Hill blasted as ‘unrepentant domestic abuser’ for tone-deaf TikTok

Paige Spiranac is back to doing what she does best. And that is promoting and talking about odds on behalf of PointsBet sportsbook. PointsBet is one of the premier global sportsbook operators out there today, and Paige Spiranac is a part of the team. Spiranac, of course, is an influencer on social media, and a former professional golfer. She is also an avid sports fan in general, and she has an extremely engaged sports audience of her own. All of that makes her a great fit — and a beautiful face — in the world of sports betting.