Tyreek Hill blasted as ‘unrepentant domestic abuser’ for tone-deaf TikTok
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being slammed online for a tone-deaf TikTok video showing him pretending to hit a woman repeatedly. The brief clip, posted Monday, shows the 27-year-old Hill, who has a prior arrest for domestic violence and was also probed for allegedly hitting his son, making kung fu gestures with his hand as he approaches a woman in front of a mirror and mocks hitting her several times.nypost.com