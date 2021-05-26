Cancel
The housing shortage makes housing discrimination much easier

By Jerusalem Demsas
Vox
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Glenn Kelman, CEO of real estate brokerage firm Redfin, tweeted out a bizarre anecdote: “A Bethesda, Maryland homebuyer working with Redfin included in her written offer a pledge to name her first-born child after the seller.”. The story is so weird — Why would anyone want a stranger...

