Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Artpark requiring you to be fully-vaccinated for large shows

By Katie Morse
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDpcS_0aBwbJo200

Artpark is requiring people to be fully-vaccinated if they want to see a show with a capacity of more than 500 people this season.

The venue released information Wednesday morning saying that park leaders carefully reviewed New York State's recent reopening mandates. It was decided that only fully-vaccinated patrons would be admitted to public events with a capacity above 500 people.

The venue says the policy will remain in effect until there are further changes in the New York State-sanctioned guidelines, and that it will help ensure that patrons, artists, employees and volunteers feel safe.

Anyone 16 or older must provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least two weeks before the date of the performance or event. Patrons will be asked to present an Excelsior Pass or their vaccination card and a photo ID. Temperature checks will also take place.

Ticket holders who will not be fully-vaccinated by the date of their event are able to get a full refund for their ticket purchase. Anyone with questions can contact Artpark at (716)754-9000 or artpark@artpark.net.

The vaccination requirement only applies to shows with a capacity of 500 or more people.

Right now those events include the following shows:
Strawberry Moon Festival (June 19)
Blackberry Smoke (July 1)
Fitz and the Tantrums (July 6)
Chicago (July 31)
Brothers Osborne (August 3)
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (August 20)
King Crimson (August, tbd)
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney (August 26)
Blues Traveler (August 29)
Glass Animals (Aug 30)

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Artpark#Excelsior Pass#Glass Animals#New York State#Blues Traveler#Temperature Checks#Ticket Holders#Patrons#Public Events#Employees#Guidelines#Proof#Tbd#Artists#Questions#Policy#People#King Crimson#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Orlando, FLcastleinsider.com

Universal Orlando no longer requiring fully vaccinated to wear masks

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests, indoors or outdoors. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we do expect those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while indoors,” Universal Orlando stated on its website. “We encourage all guests to keep a safe distance between travel parties, and we remain focused on...
Food SafetyBoston Globe

Hannaford supermarkets to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers

Fully vaccinated shoppers at Hannaford supermarkets in Massachusetts will no longer need to wear their masks beginning Saturday, aligning the grocery store chain with statewide regulations. The company announced the change on its website, which also notes that shoppers who are not fully vaccinated (individuals are considered fully vaccinated two...
Traveldepartures.com

Puerto Rico Waives COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com. Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to get tested for COVID-19 before visiting. The new rules, which goes into effect on Friday, waived testing requirements for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers heading to Puerto Rico on a domestic flight,...
Ohio State13abc.com

No mask required for Ohio’s fully vaccinated food service workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside Ohio restaurants, you can push tables together again, and fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to wear facial coverings. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine lifted the previous health order on Tuesday requiring masks and 6-foot social distancing issued during the pandemic. “It is so nice...
California Statecastleinsider.com

California Ending Face Covering Requirements For Fully Vaccinated Individuals June 15

The guidance goes on to state that those who are unvaccinated must continue to wear face coverings indoors. Additionally, masks are requiredfor unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses examples: retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, state and local government offices serving the public. Interestingly, theme parks are not specifically...
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Canada No Longer Requires Mandatory Quarantine From Fully Vaccinated

Canada started to require mandatory hotel quarantine while waiting for negative Covid-19 results in January (read more here) from those arriving by air. Some Canadians found out that it was cheaper to skip the quarantine that sometimes cost more than C$3,000 by merely paying a fine (read more here) or entering by ground (read more here). Paying for three-night quarantine was essentially a scam because the result came in a day (read more here).
Pasadena, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pasadena is set to drop mask requirement for the fully vaccinated, with exceptions

The city of Pasadena will drop its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, with some exceptions, effective Tuesday, June 15, the city’s Public Health Department announced Thursday, June 10. Aligning with the state’s and the federal government’s masking guidance, people who have received full vaccinations can forego masks, except when:
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid outbreak of Delta variant hits quarantine hotel in Reading as terrified guests turn off room air con

Terrified guests at a quarantine hotel where a Covid-19 outbreak has infected 44 people say it is unsafe and should be closed by the Government immediately. Travellers staying at the Penta Hotel, in Reading, Berkshire, told i they are too scared to leave their rooms to go for their daily exercise and have shut off their air conditioning because they are worried about Covid spreading through the ventilation.