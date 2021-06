When CBS renewed NCIS for Season 19 in April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that there were negotiations to have Harmon appear in a "limited number of episodes." An insider now tells TVLine that Harmon's presence in Season 19 is "going to be in the low single digits.” Another source says the actor will make only “a few” appearances throughout the season. CBS has declined to comment. Variety recently reported last week that Gary Cole was in talks to join NCIS in a "major" role, and that he and others may help fill Harmon's void should he have a limited presence. NCIS may have paved the way for Harmon appearing in fewer episodes by "killing" off Gibbs in the Season 18 finale.