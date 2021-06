Reincarnation…rebirth…transmigration…whatever you choose to label it, the idea of dying and coming back to life has been debated for thousands of years. For some, it is gibberish and nonsense. For others, it is a philosophical/religious way of life. For Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O'Brien; American Assassin) it is reality. He is one of a group of people known as Infinites; those who are reborn but who can remember all of their past lives. These individuals are amongst the unwanted and have recently become hunted by those who fear their power. Based on D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) guides an all-star cast through a complex and sometimes confusing storyline.