Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth would be fighting for the role of He-Man – Tomatazos

So yes, Henry Cavill does look pretty cool as Wolverine, but the unfortunate part is that he’s still nearly a foot taller than the Canadian mutant. It might be that fans will have to forget about finding an actor that’s compatible with the famed X-Man when it comes to height since one thing that’s obvious is that in the coming months it’s a hope that the X-Men will become more prominent in the news as they continue to make their way towards the MCU. But as far as who might play each character, there’s been no word as to what will happen, and it’s likely that a lot of people are wondering who will take on the role of certain characters, especially the favorites. In fact, it’s a good question as to which characters will even be headed to the MCU to start with. Much like the Avengers, the X-Men and all those they’re affiliated with tend to number in the tens and hundreds when one really digs into the overall story of the team. It’s kind of fair to say that for a lot of the other characters that the margin for error is a little greater, but for Wolverine, one can imagine that fans are going to want to see someone that can possibly rival Hugh Jackman for the role, and won’t be pleased by anything less. Over the years the character has become one of the absolute favorites no matter that he’s not one of the most powerful and he can be defeated by heroes and villains that people didn’t realize had an edge over him. Logan has been one of the most popular characters for a while for a number of reasons, and his power and metal skeleton are only a couple of things that have kept him at the top of many lists.