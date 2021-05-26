Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth would be fighting for the role of He-Man – Tomatazos

By Explica .co
explica.co
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now we all know that Henry Cavill is a huge fan of pop culture, as he is always in search of the most spectacular fantasy roles. He played Superman in the DC Extended Universe and is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher – 67%, thanks to his obsession with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the popular video game from CD Projekt RED. And it seems that now he has a new goal in mind. A new rumor has it that the 37-year-old actor wants to play He-Man in Sony’s live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, pretending to fight the role with Chris Hemsworth.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Kevin Conroy
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Man#Film Adaptation#Miss Universe#Projekt Red#The Man Of Steel#Giant Freakin Robot#Entertainment Weekly#Justice League#He Man#Epic Fantasy#Masters#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Hits Back Speculations About His Personal Life and Career

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill has been in the center of controversy as of late amid the growing intrigue regarding his true DC Extended Universe status. The entire fandom is under the impression that Warner Bros. is quietly letting go of the British actor to make way for the studio's recently announced Superman reboot produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. Although the project has been confirmed to take place outside the DCEU, it still came as a shocker to a lot of people who have been clamoring to see Cavill return for his long-overdue solo Superman sequel.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston: See A Photo Of Them From A Decade Ago

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a photo of him and Tom Hiddleston on Instagram from their Thor casting 10 years ago. Hemsworth captioned the pair of images, “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day 😂 @twhiddleston @marvelstudios”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill Wants You to Leave His Girlfriend Alone

Last month the news broke that Henry Cavill was in a relationship with television exec Natalie Viscuso — and when that news broke, so did millions of hearts. Now, the actor who has played Superman in the DC Universe is requesting that fans end the animosity, gossip and speculation about his personal life and respect his privacy.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is "very happy in love, and in life" and would be "enormously grateful" if you would be happy for him. The "Man of Steel" star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Henry Cavill tells fans: Be happy for me and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso. The 'Man of Steel' star has requested that his supporters stop speculating about his relationship with Natalie after they made their romance Instagram official last month. Writing a personal letter to fans, he shared: "Dear fans...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Interested In DCEU Role Right Now

Henry Cavill is reportedly not interested in furthering his DC career at this stage. Fans have been hoping that they haven’t seen the last of the British actor as Superman in the DCEU, but the signs aren’t looking good. Warner Bros. is moving forward with a reboot of the Man of Steel, suggesting Cavill is either out as Clark Kent or his importance in the franchise will at least be greatly diminished. And having been treated this way, it seems the star is looking to take his talents elsewhere.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Henry Cavill Pleads with Toxic Fans to Stop Spreading Negativity

Social media has never been a place for civil discourse or rational debate. And online fandom wars have often devolved into vicious personal attacks and threats against those who disagree with one side. One person who has had enough of the toxicity is actor Henry Cavill. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Man of Steel actor directly addressed the portion of his fandom that is indulging in heated "speculations" regarding his career and personal life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
Moviesepicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Gave WB an Ultimatum Regarding Superman Return

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. To a lot of DC fanatics, British actor Henry Cavill can already be considered as the definitive live-action version of Superman but his true status in the DC Extended Universe has been plagued by controversy over the last couple of years. As it stands, we still have no idea whether or not he actually gets to do the Man of Steel sequel he's been lobbying for years to do especially now that WB is adamant about rebooting the character.
Musicthefocus.news

Natalie Viscuso's age revealed: How old is Henry Cavill's girlfriend?

As Henry Cavill shares more ‘couple pics‘ with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, we explore their age difference. In April 2021, actor Henry Cavill introduced the world to his new girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. The two shared the same snap to their Instagram, confirming the rumours that they were dating. As Natalie...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Told WB It’s Now Or Never About Bringing Him Back

In the three months and change since J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were first announced to be rebooting Superman for Warner Bros., Henry Cavill has signed on to reprise his role as the title heroine’s famous big brother in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, become the latest name to attach themselves to John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander, and kindly asked his fans to stop speculating on his personal and professional life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Voicing Superman In Animated Project

Henry Cavill might have been the world’s feature film Superman for a decade as he was first announced as the star of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel back in January 2011, but in that time, the Big Blue Boy Scout has been voiced by a huge number of other actors in various DC animated projects, while Tyler Hoechlin has been suiting up in the Arrowverse since his first appearance in Supergirl five years ago.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
MoviesTVOvermind

We Must Admit, Henry Cavill Looks Pretty Awesome as Wolverine

So yes, Henry Cavill does look pretty cool as Wolverine, but the unfortunate part is that he’s still nearly a foot taller than the Canadian mutant. It might be that fans will have to forget about finding an actor that’s compatible with the famed X-Man when it comes to height since one thing that’s obvious is that in the coming months it’s a hope that the X-Men will become more prominent in the news as they continue to make their way towards the MCU. But as far as who might play each character, there’s been no word as to what will happen, and it’s likely that a lot of people are wondering who will take on the role of certain characters, especially the favorites. In fact, it’s a good question as to which characters will even be headed to the MCU to start with. Much like the Avengers, the X-Men and all those they’re affiliated with tend to number in the tens and hundreds when one really digs into the overall story of the team. It’s kind of fair to say that for a lot of the other characters that the margin for error is a little greater, but for Wolverine, one can imagine that fans are going to want to see someone that can possibly rival Hugh Jackman for the role, and won’t be pleased by anything less. Over the years the character has become one of the absolute favorites no matter that he’s not one of the most powerful and he can be defeated by heroes and villains that people didn’t realize had an edge over him. Logan has been one of the most popular characters for a while for a number of reasons, and his power and metal skeleton are only a couple of things that have kept him at the top of many lists.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill And Bryan Cranston Rumored To Be Teaming Up For New Spy Movie

Henry Cavill is no stranger to the espionage genre, having made it to the final two when Casino Royale was casting the role of James Bond before losing out to Daniel Craig, then going on to star in underrated box office bomb The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and throw down opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while fifteen years on from his last unsuccessful audition he’s back at the front of the queue when it comes to the next actor to play 007.