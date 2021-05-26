Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth fight for the same role

It’s impossible to imagine the MCU without Chris Hemsworth. Just like we can’t fathom the franchise without Tom Hiddleston. But that wasn’t always the case for everyone. When Marvel originally cast the pair to star in 2011’s Thor, some considered the “no names” a risky choice. Obviously those concerns didn’t pan out. After a decade in the roles, each actor is still just as important to the MCU as they’ve ever been. Hemsworth clearly hasn’t forgotten about those initial worries though. He celebrated 10 years of playing the God of Lightning by posting a throwback photo on Instagram of himself with Hiddleston. Hemsworth linked to the original report that pointed out they weren’t exactly huge stars back then.