Before the rise of streaming-on-demand, networks occasionally dabbled in the release of “webisodes.” These short, limited runs were companion works that tied into the main story, but weren’t necessarily essential to the enjoyment of the primary show. In gaming terms, think of it like a DLC: if you’re a fan of the original work, you’ll probably like these spinoffs as well, which dive deeper into the world and its lore. Webisodes, true to their name, were typically internet-only offshoots that had a lower budget and explored something that the primary show lacked the time (or large-scale interest, for one reason or another) to cover. Essentially: bonus fan content.