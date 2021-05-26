Geek Review: Disney’s Cruella

I am woman, hear me roar. Disney has been on a roll lately with their female-led movies, from the Oscar-winning Nomadland, to their first-ever Southeast Asian-led Disney princess animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. That hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest movie studio from digging deep into its library and instead of focusing solely on the heroes, it peered into its deep well of evil, and who better to take the lead than one of the evilest characters to ever exist in the House of Mouse – Cruella de Vil.