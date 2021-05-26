Cancel
Blake Shelton Celebrates ‘The Voice’ Win With Cam Anthony: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

accessonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton has taken home his 8th win on the NBC hit show “The Voice.” 19-year-old Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of season 20 during the live finale episode on Tuesday. Cam has rocked out on stage all season but has also impressed everyone with his stylish attire each week. “Gwen would be proud, that’s what I would say, I mean that is nice,” Blake said of his winning team member’s outfit. The night was also special for Blake in a different way because he got to watch his love, Gwen Stefani perform during the finale. “I love it when Gwen performs,” Blake said. “I have to take a moment when I see her perform or hear her on the radio because sometimes it doesn’t dawn on me because Gwen is Gwen to me but in those moments, she’s Gwen Stefani and her voice is so iconic.” He went on to gush over his bride-to-be. “It’s Gwen Stefani! That’s really all you’ve gotta say and sometimes it still shocks me that I’m engaged to her,” he said.

www.accessonline.com
