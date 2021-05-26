'The Me You Can't See' follow-up special discussion coming to Apple TV+
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will lead a special discussion follow up to their mental health series "The Me You Can't See," free on Apple TV+. "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," is a follow-up to the Apple TV+ documentary series about mental health. Co-creators Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are now to host a one-off special in which issues raised by the series, and its participants, are discussed. "Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here," says Applein a press release. "As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation."appleinsider.com