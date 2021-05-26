Cancel
Your Friend, George Kittle: The Tight End for the People

George Kittle is a showman comparable to a WWE superstar wrestler. He is a human earthquake. The Pro Bowl tight end doesn’t just love the glamor aspect of the position of running a clean route to leap and catch a touchdown. He loves to lay out a hard-hitting block for his running back running down the sideline. He loves the physical contact of wrestling a defender trying to bring him down by shoving them out of the way with a thunderous stiff arm. He psyches himself up pregame by turning into an alter ego, Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker, who he got tattooed on his forearm the day before he got married. He’s an entertainer, a renaissance man, and a competitor who genuinely loves and is energized by what he does every day.

