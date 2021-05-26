Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen before the weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
hawaiinewsnow.com
 29 days ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a beautiful night with the super moon and Lahaina noon and no shadows - we are facing a fairly warm evening and hot afternoons! The low pressure system north of the islands will weaken over the next few days and it is this system that has been slowing our winds down. A weak ridge will build north of the region allowing light to moderate trade winds will return from Wednesday through Friday. Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with drier trends lasting through Memorial Day.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Slower winds due before the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will diminish Friday and Saturday with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected. Showers will be limited with clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Trade wind weather returns Sunday and continues into next week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Surf along...