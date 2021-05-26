Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a beautiful night with the super moon and Lahaina noon and no shadows - we are facing a fairly warm evening and hot afternoons! The low pressure system north of the islands will weaken over the next few days and it is this system that has been slowing our winds down. A weak ridge will build north of the region allowing light to moderate trade winds will return from Wednesday through Friday. Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with drier trends lasting through Memorial Day.