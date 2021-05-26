Cancel
Savannah, GA

Savannah African Art Museum Offers In-Person Free Workshop – Saturday

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM) will hold its previously postponed “The Healing Tree: A Visual Storytelling Workshop” in the museum’s courtyard, located at 201 E. 37th St. in Savannah. The workshop, facilitated by visual and performance artists Kat Robertson, will focus on the universal art of storytelling, which exists in every culture and serves to pass on traditions, knowledge, history, and experiences to new generations. Its presence in African culture goes back to ancient times and plays a role in passing on codes of behavior and maintaining order in the community. This is accomplished by the gift of the storyteller who entertains, inspires, and engages audiences while educating them.

