Ant Clemons & Kanye West To Release New Single ’80 Degrees’ This Friday

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has been away from the spot like for quite some time but he is the kind of person who cannot stay away from music for too long. This Friday, we will get some new music from the rapper-producer in the form of a collaboration with Ant Clemons on the song ’80 Degrees’. Die Hard fans of ‘Ye of will certainly remember this track as it was first previewed by the rapper himself back in September, 2018 in promotion of his unreleased album YANDHI.

hiphop-n-more.com
