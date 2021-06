EAU CLAIRE — As COVID-19 vaccinations rise and travel becomes safer, business has steadily picked up at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Through the first five months of this year, 11,549 passengers arrived at and departed from the airport. That is an 8% increase compared to 2020, which saw 10,727 passengers in its first five months, but a 38% decrease compared to 2019, which had 18,720 passengers in its first five months.