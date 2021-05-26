Cancel
WATCH: The Voice Crowns Its Season 20 Champion

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 17 days ago
And with that, The Voice's historic 20th season has come to an end. On Tuesday, The Voice crowned a new champion in the form of Cam Anthony, a Philadelphia native with a soulful voice. Anthony's victory gave Team Blake its eighth win in 10 years, a truly astounding feat. Throughout...

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

