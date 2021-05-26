Historic Turkey Track Ranch to be sold

Due to overwhelming demand, we currently have no availability in this community. Please check back for updates. Encompassing more than 2,000 acres, the master-planned community of Windsong Ranch offers its residents a lifestyle like no other. The award-winning community features four state-of-the-art amenity centers, a community café, resort-style pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, a 2-acre lake with dock and an event lawn which all serve as gathering spots for a multitude of unique resident events each month. Lushly landscaped green spaces, numerous parks, meandering creeks and miles of hike & bike trails connect each neighborhood to one another, encouraging a true sense of community. THE LAGOON, Windsong Ranch’s newest and most exciting amenity to-date! Built using Crystal Lagoons® technology, this exclusive tropical oasis will feature 5 acres of clear blue waters alongside white sandy beaches and will provide ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation for Windsong Ranch residents. It promises to be unlike anything else in the area! American Legend Homes in Windsong Ranch gives families a wide variety of choices with 12 award-winning home plans on 50' lots, 11 award-winning home plans on 61’ lots and another 11 unique home plans on 76’ lots. Ranging from 2,087 to more than 4,000 square feet, these plans can be tailored to meet your unique needs with options for extra bedrooms and bathrooms, media rooms, game rooms and more. Visit our model in Windsong Ranch today and see why American Legend Homes truly is Built for the Way you Live.