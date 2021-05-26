Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Says “Thank You”

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 24th Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity gave a proper “thank you” to Austin Hill from Austin Hill Realty and Peter Roberts of The Location Gallery for hosting Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity’s Savannopoly. This art show fundraiser was inspired by the classic board game, Monopoly! Over 30 local artists created scenes depicting our beautiful city in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more. A portion of proceeds from the sale of artwork benefits Habitat Savannah. Over $15,000 raised between art, sponsors, and Savannopoly. Among our sponsors include Thomas and Hutton, Terracon, Choate and others.,

www.savannahtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Photography#Charity#Art#Painting#The Location Gallery#Terracon#Ga#Austin Hill Realty#Proceeds#Artwork Benefits#Scenes#Sponsors#Mediums#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Charities
Related
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Pandemic pups pack pet lodges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic led many to adopt a new four-legged companion. But as the world begins to reopen and people head back to work or off on that long-delayed vacation, they need a place to leave their pets. “We’ve been busier than ever,...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Coastal Care Partners is Working with Local Churches to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine

Coastal Care Partners is working with local churches to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hitch Village Neighborhood residents ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 12PM at Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Colbert Street, Savannah. Pastor Ricardo Manuel of Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said that they have met with several area pastors who agree that it is important to make the vaccine more accessible to people throughout the community.
Savannah, GAeatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Food and Wine Festival cancels 2021 event

The Savannah Food & Wine Festival is canceling the 2021 festival – scheduled for November 8 – 14, 2021. According to festival organizers, “The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales. Early bird advance discount tickets always go on sale in early May; the festival’s decision was based on a final planning deadline of May 15, 2021, to evaluate sufficient timing for moving forward or not. Savannah’s policies on special event permitting for groups of people over 100, have not changed.” See the City of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism: https://www.savannahga.gov/501/Office-of-Special-Events-Film-Tourism.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Author Mary Kay Andrews finds inspiration through Facebook writers group for novel 'The Newcomer'

“If anything bad happens to me — it’s Evan. Promise me you’ll take Maya and run. Promise me.”. These words haunt Letty Carnahan as she flees New York City with her niece Maya after discovering her sister’s murdered body. Letty has no further information about what she is running from and why. One thing she is certain of; who she is running from: Tanya’s ex, sleazy real estate entrepreneur Evan Wingfield. She knows in her gut that Evan is somehow responsible for Tanya’s death.
Savannah, GAsouthmag.com

Brews for a Cause May 2021

While other parts of the country are still in quarantine, Savannah, Georgia was back to the business of doing what we do best… celebrating!. On Thursday, May 14th, South magazine and Southern Eagle Distributing celebrated their 14th Brews for a Cause. Many of the cities most prominent were in attendance to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma society and to continue the celebration of the newly designed spring issue of South magazine.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Military Appreciation Month and what better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal. Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

May 14 - Coastal Care Partners works with local faith organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hitch Village

May 14, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners is working with local churches to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hitch Village Neighborhood residents ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 12 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Colbert Street, Savannah. Pastor Ricardo Manuel of Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said that they have met with several area pastors who agree that it is important to make the vaccine more accessible to people throughout the community.