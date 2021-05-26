Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Where Does Brian Kelly Rank Among Top Coaches And All-Time Notre Dame Greats

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 17 days ago
When viewed among his peers, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has skyrocketed up the rankings in recent seasons. He was ranked as the third best coach in college football by The Athletic and fifth according to CBS Sports.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I discuss where Kelly should rank among the top coaches. The top two coaches are obvious, those spots belong to Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, but Kelly's position after that is a matter for debate.

Following that discussion I talk about where Kelly ranks among the all-time great head coaches at Notre Dame.

Like we discussed in the current coaches breakdown, the top of the board is obvious, and that spot belongs to Knute Rockne, Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz, but what about after that? In this podcast I make the case for Kelly ranking ahead the only other coach outside of the "big four" that won a national title with the Fighting Irish.

