Stormwater could be a large source of microplastics and rubber fragments to waterways

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cities, heavy rains wash away the gunk collecting on sidewalks and roads, picking up all kinds of debris. However, the amount of microplastic pollution swept away by this runoff is currently unknown. Now, researchers in ACS ES&T Water report that stormwater can be a large source of microplastics and rubber fragments to water bodies and, with a proof-of-concept experiment, show that a rain garden could keep these microscopic pieces out of a storm drain.

phys.org
