Class of 2021 Top Scholars honored at banquet on May 19

Fifteen of the top students from the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Class of 2021 were honored Wednesday night, May 19, during the annual Top Scholars Banquet. These students either had the top GPAs and/or ACT scores in their class in order to be invited to the banquet. In addition, these students also asked to the banquet an honored educator, a staff member or teacher who has made a special impact on their life. CWHS teacher Bill Munch was the guest speaker for the evening. Those students selected (and their honored educator, not pictured) were as follows, left to right, Madeleine Schofield (Kristen Goldsmith), Samuel Hall (Christie Sather), Rylee Buchman (Bill Munch), Ian Houston (John Loy), Maggie Timm (Melanie Becker), Heinrich Kutrieb (Mike Ohde), Rebecca York (Christie Sather), Brody Killoren (Lee Killoren), Kendyl Johnson (Tim Tschumperlin), Nash Czerwonka (Mark Rykal), Isabelle Sukopp (Julia Zappa), Adam Utke, (Sara Lorenz), Madison Haas (Sarah Myers), Joseph Jensen (Lee Killoren) and Kendyl Lentz (Brian Weltzien).