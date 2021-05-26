Fans React to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Being Spotted Together in a Miami Beach House

Things are heating up between former Hollywood exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The duo was spotted together in a Miami Beach house living up their not-so-new love.

Hollywood icons Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are basking in the Honeymoon phase of their newly revived romance. Pictures of the pair enjoying what seemed like a romantic getaway in a Miami Beach house surfaced recently, and fans can't get enough of them.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share photos from the luxury hangout, which has since sent the internet raving. One of the shots showed Lopez, dressed in a thin-strapped sky blue gown, while seated on the stairs of a luxury building.

Affleck stood proudly behind her, looking casual in a black t-shirt and army green pants. He paired the outfit with a pair of sneakers sporting white shoelaces.

Another shot gave a close-up view of the pair standing on the balcony of the apartment. The outlet announced via caption that Bennifer officially made a comeback, writing:

"Though there has been a lot of speculation about their rumored romance, sources have confirmed that the pair are enjoying their time together as a couple."

The post also included an excerpt from Lopez's 2002 music video, "Jenny From The Block," which starred Affleck invoking a bout of nostalgic feelings among fans.

One fan noted that before Lori Harvey, there was JLo, while another pointed out the songstress moved faster than Spanish music. Another gushed about how happy she looked in the photos.

A fan expressed disappointment that the 51-year-old wanted that "old thang" back. While most found the shots adorable, some fans believed JLo orchestrated them as a PR stunt.

One of the commenters expressed conviction that the star called the paparazzi herself to photobomb them during the getaway. A comment read:

"She Knew that camera was there. I think all her relationships are PR stunts. IDC IDC IDC."

Lopez and Affleck first hooked up in 2002 and even became engaged. However, they called off their engagement in 2004 after postponing the wedding a year prior.

They each moved on to new relationships, with Jennifer welcoming two children with now ex-husband, Marc Anthony. After two decades of sailing the romance waters on different boats, the lovebirds found their way back to each other.

News of their rekindling romance first swirled in early May, a month after the mother of two called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

They've seemed almost inseparable ever since. Days ago, the duo made the headlines for displaying some hot PDA after a steamy workout session at the gym.

Before that, JLo dished her unique view on love via a photo of several cards containing inspiring quotes. Indeed, Bennifer 2.0 is proof that true love always finds a way no matter how many times one lets it go.