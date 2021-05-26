Cancel
Bitcentral And Veset Partner To Provide Broadcasters Playout Flexibility

 17 days ago

Bitcentral Inc., a provider of media workflow solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with playout platform provider Veset. Bitcentral will market, sell and support Veset Nimbus, a cloud-based broadcast playout solution, in the Americas. Veset Nimbus will be represented alongside Bitcentral’s own on-premises Central Control playout system and will allow the launch of playout services in the cloud. This will let broadcast customers easily create new services quickly and efficiently.

