Bitcentral And Veset Partner To Provide Broadcasters Playout Flexibility

Copado, a leading DevOps platform, announced automated tools for configuration, deployment and integration of Veeva CRM, which will help customers drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value. Through the Veeva Technology Partner Program, Copado helps life sciences customers adopt proven DevOps tools, templates and best practices for seamless use with Veeva CRM, a leading multi-channel engagement solution built on the Salesforce platform. This enables DevOps teams to accelerate the delivery and security of Veeva CRM applications and features.