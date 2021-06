SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... It’s always a treat to see a star from another promotion. New Japan veteran, Yuji Nagata, put together a short, but fun match with Jon Moxley. Moxley came out to new old music as he entered Daily’s Place to Wild Thing by The Troggs. Not the same adrenaline rush of Moxley’s previous music, but a fitting tribute to his hero, Atsushi Onita. AEW is being patient with the New Japan stars they bring in which is aided by the pandemic restrictions. Using Nagata first wets the appetite of bringing in New Japan stars without giving too much away.