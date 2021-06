Nancy Rhodes, founder and musical director of Encompass New Opera theatre, led a Zoom for an international audience of music teachers. Rhodes formed Encompass just as the women’s movement was blossoming. There are special women in the American music world who have soldiered on in their professions, whatever complications were created by gender. Bursting onto the scene at about the same time as Gloria Steinem, Nancy Rhodes did something. Befriended by critic and composer Virgil Thomson, she directed opera and musicals. Thomson encouraged mounting American operas. When she did not find space opening up for her at traditional venues, she formed her own company with Thomson’s blessing.