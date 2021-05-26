Padres run past Brewers

Darvish didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings. Pitching at Coors Field is always tough and Darvish's numbers in this outing reflected that, as he delivered one of his most inefficient outings of the season. The left-hander looked in complete control during the first three innings, but he couldn't hold on and was lifted in the sixth inning before even recording an out. The Japanese hurler saw his ERA increase to 2.57, but he continues to be one of the most reliable pitchers in the National League and should remain a strong play across all formats. He's slated to pitch again during the weekend series against the Reds at home.