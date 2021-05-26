Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or For Dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at Halo's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the directors' election at the Meeting are set out below.