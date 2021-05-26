Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: May 26th

kswo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help others during an emergency. Stopping and thanking them during an emergency isn’t usually the first thing on someone’s mind, so there’s a week dedicated to showing them appreciation. Feral Hogs damaging parts of the...

www.kswo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
Lawton, OK
Accidents
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Accident#Texoma Sunrise Headlines#Feral Hogs#Wichitas#Lawton Crash#I 44#Holy City#Car Crashes#Traffic#Emergency#Ems Workers#Race#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Lawton, OKkswo.com

One arrested after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was arrested after a crash on Rogers Lane near Northeast Village Drive Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. A witness reported seeing the car driving erratically on Rogers Lane for about a mile and a half, going up on curbs several times before crashing off the road.
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Injuries reported in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A crash hurt at least one person in Comanche County Monday. The crash happened on US-62, just south of the Comanche-Caddo County Line around 11:45 a.m. The road was reportedly blocked both north and southbound for about 45 minutes while crews were on the scene.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lightning strike responsible for Lawton storm siren sounding Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in east Lawton Sunday morning, you may have heard a storm siren going off despite there not being a tornado or severe weather in the area. Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt said lightning struck close to the storm siren causing it to go off and briefly causing the power to flicker in the area.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Airbags deployed during crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A car’s airbags were deployed during a crash in Lawton Friday. The crash happened at 11th Street and “F” avenue around 2:30 p.m. 7News is still working to determine whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Crews called to car fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A black SUV caught fire in Lawton Friday morning. That happened around 10:30 a.m. off 31st Street and Liberty. The Lawton Fire Department responded to the car fire. They say that no one was in the car at the time of the fire, and no one...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

14-year-old boy dies after accident at Oklahoma lake

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old Checotah boy following an accident at Lake Eufaula. Around 6 p.m. on May 15, emergency crews were called to an accident on the beach of Lake Eufaula. Officials say three children were riding a...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Two injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were sent to a hospital this evening following a crash in Lawton. It happened at Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane, the same place where another crash happened on Monday. LPD says a pickup was northbound on Sheridan when the driver tried to turn onto...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Two crashes reported on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There were two separate car crashes that happened around lunch time on Cache Road in Lawton Thursday. The first occurred in front of Golden Corral in the eastbound lanes of Cache, when a black SUV and a silver SUV collided. That crash then caused a backup...
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (5/17AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This overnight rain activity will continue throughout the morning commute and most of the morning! While our severe threat for this morning has come to a close we are not done yet as more severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of our area late this evening and overnight. A low pressure system that’s centered over Colorado will create a set up that supports all mode of severe weather being possible. By late morning/ the afternoon most rain activity will diminish. Expect some periods of dry weather with cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon and track across Texoma later tonight. The risk of severe weather will be highest across southwestern counties ( Cottle, Foard, Knox, Haskell and parts of Throckmorton, Baylor and Wilbarger). Very large hail and a few tornadoes will be concentrated across northwest Texas where instability and lapse rates will be highest. To start these storms will have more of a super-cell structure to them but as they push east they are likely to have merged into a cluster or line of storms with embedded supercell structures.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Lawton, OKnewschannel6now.com

Wanted man from Electra believed to be in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities believe a wanted man from Wichita County may be in Lawton. The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said Kevin Bradley Cook stole $60,000 worth of saddles and tack from a trailer in Wilbarger County in 2017. They eventually found some of the stolen property...
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Comanche; Jefferson; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.