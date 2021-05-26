Texoma Sunrise Headlines: May 26th

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This overnight rain activity will continue throughout the morning commute and most of the morning! While our severe threat for this morning has come to a close we are not done yet as more severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of our area late this evening and overnight. A low pressure system that’s centered over Colorado will create a set up that supports all mode of severe weather being possible. By late morning/ the afternoon most rain activity will diminish. Expect some periods of dry weather with cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon and track across Texoma later tonight. The risk of severe weather will be highest across southwestern counties ( Cottle, Foard, Knox, Haskell and parts of Throckmorton, Baylor and Wilbarger). Very large hail and a few tornadoes will be concentrated across northwest Texas where instability and lapse rates will be highest. To start these storms will have more of a super-cell structure to them but as they push east they are likely to have merged into a cluster or line of storms with embedded supercell structures.