NEXT WAVE OF 'D&D ICONS OF THE REALMS PREMIUM PAINTED FIGURES' INCOMING
WizKids revealed new miniature packs for the D&D Icons of the Realms Premium Painted Figures line, which will arrive in retail stores in August. This wave of new packs for the D&D Icons of the Realms Premium Painted Figures line comes with a single pre-painted figure. It is in encased in clear packaging, so that retail customers can see the figure before they purchase it. This wave features new sculpts of character classes for use with D&D RPG campaigns. Additionally, some miniatures come with translucent parts.icv2.com