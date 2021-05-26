NEXT WAVE OF 'D&D ICONS OF THE REALMS PREMIUM PAINTED FIGURES' INCOMING

Lost Ark Online is an ARPG MMO, akin to Diablo, that was developed by SmileGate and released in 2018 in the Korean region. For many years, the West has been begging for a port across as the game is one of the most anticipated games in a genre that is filled with competition. Finally, at the Summer Games Fest, it was confirmed that Amazon Games and SmileGate will be bringing the ARPG MMO over to North America and Europe on PC sometime in 2021. Players can learn more about the game and sign up for the upcoming test phases here. Lost Ark Online is a free-to-play game with in-game purchases available. Furthermore, the Founder’s Pack is currently available for pre-order. The Founder’s Pack grants players early access to the beta phases and the game’s official launch as well as other benefits including mounts, crystals and more. The Silver Edition starts at USD$24.99 while the Gold and Platinum Editions retail for USD$49.99 and USD$99.99 respectively.