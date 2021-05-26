Cancel
Retail

NEXT WAVE OF 'D&D ICONS OF THE REALMS PREMIUM PAINTED FIGURES' INCOMING

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizKids revealed new miniature packs for the D&D Icons of the Realms Premium Painted Figures line, which will arrive in retail stores in August. This wave of new packs for the D&D Icons of the Realms Premium Painted Figures line comes with a single pre-painted figure. It is in encased in clear packaging, so that retail customers can see the figure before they purchase it. This wave features new sculpts of character classes for use with D&D RPG campaigns. Additionally, some miniatures come with translucent parts.

Retail Stores
Lifestyle
Retail
Shopping
Video Games

2D action platformer Metal Unit for Switch launches June 17

The Switch version of science-fiction 2D action platformer Metal Unit will launch via the Nintendo eShop on June 17 for $15.99, publisher Neowiz and developer JellySnow Studio announced. Metal Unit first launched for PC via Steam on January 27, following a nearly year-long Early Access period that began in February...
Video Games

D&D 5e Guide: How To Play A Warlock

Warlocks are bastions of eldritch power, and one of the most popular classes in 5th Edition with good reason. You can do a lot as a Warlock in 5E. Warlocks are one of the more exciting classes in 5th Edition. They are magical characters, yet they don’t have to juggle as much as traditional spellcasters. Their powers all feel exciting to use. It’s not hard to see why they have shot up in popularity, supplanting even the Wizard in most traditional party makeups. But playing a Warlock can be tricky if you’re just starting out, so we’re here to help learn how to play a Warlock.
Video Games

The Phenomenal Surreal Adventure Game ‘Figment: Journey Into the Mind’ On Sale for Just a Buck

Back in November of 2019 developer Bedtime Digital released an iOS port of their extremely well-received adventure game Figment: Journey Into the Mind, which had originally launched on PC in 2017. Figment was a surreal adventure where you would explore dreams and fight off nightmares, and because it took place in the mind it was free to showcase all manner of crazy environments and characters. The game plays like a blend of classic point-and-click adventure and hack ‘n slash action game, and its tremendous visual style is paired with outstanding voice acting that brings the entire experience to life. We chose it as our Game of the Week when it released on iOS and I described it then as like “playing a storybook that’s come to life" which I still think is a very accurate description. Check out the trailer.
Video Games

Pre-Order Loke’s New Box Of Adventure For Fantasy RPGs

Loke BattleMats has fired up pre-orders for their new Box Of Adventure! This set, subtitled the Valley Of Peril, is a system-agnostic kit that is perfect for those wanting to dive into a Fantasy epic on the tabletop. Box Of Adventure - Valley Of Peril // Loke BattleMats. Valley Of...
Video Games

REVIEW: 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: SOULBOUND � STARTER SET' (RPG)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound – Starter Set. The Warhammer Age of Sigmar setting has, since its creation, been one of remarkably rich detail, supported deeply and broadly through supplements, fiction, and game products. It is only natural that fans of the miniatures game and other titles would want to explore it as a role-playing experience. The challenge, of course, is to attract fans of the setting in a compelling way, particularly those who may not have a lot of experience with role playing games. This makes some form of Starter Set a logical choice indeed. But does the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound Starter Set ease this passage?
Video Games

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Switch) Review

Back in the day, Ninja Gaiden was always synonymous with Nintendo. The original trilogy on the NES is still beloved by countless fans, and the legendary ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, has become one of the most iconic retro characters of the era. However, when it came time to reboot the series for a new audience in the early 2000s, Nintendo fans mostly missed the boat when it came to Ryu’s new adventures. Thankfully after all these years, Nintendo fans finally get to experience the modern Ninja Gaiden trilogy as part of the Master Collection on Switch.
Video Games

D&D: Dark Alliance - Gameplay Explainer Trailer

The team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance give you an overview of its gameplay mechanics, narrated by Jemaine Clement. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, developed by Tuque Games, will release on June 22, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S.
Video Games

Metal Slug Tactics is a Tactical RPG, Announced for PC - News

William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 407 Views. SNK and Dotemu have announced tactical RPG, Metal Slug Tactics, for PC via Steam. A release date was not announced. Metal Slug is back with a brand new entry in the Metal Slug universe. Discover a new side of the emblematic run’n’gun and jump into a dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements! Super fun and lighthearted, Metal Slug Tactics takes what makes METAL SLUG so special and unique and brings it to the tactical genre!
Video Games

Lost Ark is a Free-to-Play RPG, Launches This Fall - News

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate announced the free-to-play RPG, Lost Ark, will launch for PC via Steam this fall. Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.
Lifestyle

Storm Premium Format Figure by Sideshow

A brand new X-Men Collectible from Sideshow in the near future. Sign-up on the RSVP list today for the Storm Premium Format™ Figure and receive updates on this Marvel collectible!
Retail

Amazon Games Will Bring ARPG MMO Lost Ark Online To The West

Lost Ark Online is an ARPG MMO, akin to Diablo, that was developed by SmileGate and released in 2018 in the Korean region. For many years, the West has been begging for a port across as the game is one of the most anticipated games in a genre that is filled with competition. Finally, at the Summer Games Fest, it was confirmed that Amazon Games and SmileGate will be bringing the ARPG MMO over to North America and Europe on PC sometime in 2021. Players can learn more about the game and sign up for the upcoming test phases here. Lost Ark Online is a free-to-play game with in-game purchases available. Furthermore, the Founder’s Pack is currently available for pre-order. The Founder’s Pack grants players early access to the beta phases and the game’s official launch as well as other benefits including mounts, crystals and more. The Silver Edition starts at USD$24.99 while the Gold and Platinum Editions retail for USD$49.99 and USD$99.99 respectively.
Hobbies

RGS Announces New Horror Card Game, The Hunger!

Looking for a new board game to sink your teeth into? The Hunger is one of the most recent titles to be added to the Renegade Game Studios wonderful hoard of board games. This time, established Magic the Gathering creator Richard Garfield has his fangs deep in the upcoming vampire-themed adventure available to pre-order now.
Hobbies

Time Travel To The 90s In Overstocked Board Game!

I am bewildered by the 90s. I was born in '93 myself, and the vast majority of my clothing is vintage stuff I have picked up from my mum's wardrobe, and wear my space buns with pride on my head! When Saved by the Bell and Johnny Bravo was the highlight of my end-of-school day, as everybody was wearing glitter in their hair and carrying around some form of talking secret trapper keeper.
Video Games

‘Legends of Kingdom Rush’ and ‘Leo’s Fortune+’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade

After many weeks of updates following the big Apple Arcade overhaul in early April that brought in new categories with new games like Fantasian, Wonderbox, Clap Hanz Golf, a new Taiko no Tatsujin game, World of Demons from PlatinumGames, and more, two games have been added to the service. The first is the highly anticipated new turn based RPG from Ironhide Games Legends of Kingdom Rush. The second addition is an App Store classic joining the service in the form of Leo’s Fortune+. Make sure to read our review of the original Leo’s Fortune release here. If you missed last week’s Apple Arcade update round up, read this. Watch the Legends of Kingdom Rush trailer below:
Video Games

Game Builder Garage launches on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has made game development easier than ever before. Now you can create your own games on your Nintendo Switch with Game Builder Garage, which is out now. Nintendo has already experimented with game creation software, although earlier offerings focused primarily on very narrow game genres. Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to create extremely creative Mario levels, but they will still be side-scrolling platformers starring the company’s iconic plumber.
Video Games

Is 2021 the best year for D&D video games?

Dungeons & Dragons is enjoying a modern renaissance. Fifth Edition is more popular than ever, thanks to intuitive rules, digital integration, and live streaming D&D games such as Critical Role (shameless plug: I also run a D&D live play stream on YouTube!). The entire RPG genre can trace many of...
Books & Literature

D&D BREAKING – Next Two Books Leaked On Amazon, Set In Feywild & Strixhaven

With Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft out of the way, the next two big D&D books have been revealed on Amazon. Come and see what awaits!. D&D Live might not be for another month or so, but two big reveals have already been spotted, thanks to the unyielding retail machine that is Amazon. The product pages for the next two big D&D books have been unveiled. First up, the big summer adventure, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure, which explains the Feywild-related subclasses we saw in the last couple of Unearthed Arcanas. And then another setting book, Curriculum of Chaos, which crosses over D&D and Magic once again, this time with the scholastic book fair world that is Strixhaven. Which seems only fair, that setting was practically begging for an RPG book. Let’s take a closer look.