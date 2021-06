Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. During the latest episode of his Sway Life IGTV series, Bryce Hall opened up about what happened between him and his ex Addison Rae while they were both in Atlanta for the April 17 Triller Fight Club boxing match. According to him, the two were seemingly on their way to getting back together when news came out Rae was reportedly seen hanging out with another guy. Addison Rae's response to Bryce Hall's claims about their Atlanta drama is a lot.