John Cena Is the Right Guy to Elevate WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a New Level

In a recent interview with DAZN, Drew McIntyre discussed a potential match with Tyson Fury, wanting a rematch with Roman Reigns, and much more. Here are some highlights:. Drew McIntyre on how a match with Tyson Fury would benefit him as a WWE superstar: “Yeah, it helps my profile. But for me, it’s more about how we can draw new fans to WWE, and he has such a significant fan base with a different market. He’s such an entertainer. He has worked with us before, so he gets it. And somewhere like, say the UK, we’ve not had a significant pay-per-view in the UK since SummerSlam ‘92. A very long time. It deserves one. It would need something on top that’s larger than life. It can’t get more larger than life to take two of the UK’s most successful sons in their fields and have a Battle of Britain. I think they’re just the marquee itself. Obviously, I’d love to wrestle one of our guys and have the technical back and forth, 30-minute masterclass. This wouldn’t be the most technical thing in the world. It would be good. I think it would surprise people how good it would be. But just to get those new eyeballs on the product, to get that big UK show, and to make some new fans in the process. That would be pretty cool.”