Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Prince Harry and Oprah are hosting another TV show about mental health

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfSTV_0aBwXcJ300

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are hosting another TV show together after the successes of their first two.

On Wednesday, Apple TV +, which last week aired the pair’s docu-series The Me You Can’t See , announced the Duke of Sussex and the media personality would be coming together again to host a town hall conversation titled: The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.

According to the streaming service, the virtual follow-up to their conversation on mental health, which will air this Friday 28 May, will see Harry and Winfrey continue speaking with the experts and subjects featured in their docu-series, such as Glenn Close.

The latest conversation, which Apple TV+ described as a “thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here,” comes after the streaming service announced that The Me You Can’t See resulted in a 25 per cent rise in new viewers.

In the docu-series, Harry opened up about his own mental health struggles, as well as his wife Meghan Markle’s experience with feelings of suicide, and the couple’s ultimate decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

During the series, the duke also reflected on the trauma of his mother’s passing, and the subsequent resentment he feels towards paparazzi.

The Me You Can’t See also saw mental health insights from notable individuals such as Lady Gaga and San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, with the series partnering with “14 accredited and respected experts and organisations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miQCN_0aBwXcJ300

The upcoming “companion” episode to the series was also co-created and executive produced by the duke and Winfrey, according to Apple TV+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCZc8_0aBwXcJ300

While it is not clear whether Prince Harry will further open up about his own experiences, the streaming service said viewers can expect to see the subjects of the docu-series “offer further insight into their stories,” with the board of experts then sharing their guidance for “continuing the global conversation” about mental health.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Spurs#British Royal Family#Uk#Duke Of Sussex#Personality#Mental Health Insights#Paparazzi#Conversation#Streaming#Feelings#Town Hall#Suicide#Senior Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey throw help behind different policing to psychological well being incidents

Prince Harry and his closest confidant Oprah Winfrey are throwing their help behind a tax-payer-funded different policing effort in Oregon that has been in operation for over three a long time. It responds to psychological well being conditions with a component of “care” as a substitute of armed police presumably leaving legislation enforcement to extra pertinent duties.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.
TV & Videostheroyalobserver.com

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She 'Spent Two Years' Making New AppleTV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' With Prince Harry

Before Prince Harry left the royal family, he was creating a new project with Oprah Winfrey — and it turned out to be their recent AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See. "It's a project that we were inspired to produce after we first met, really, and talked about some of the most pressing issues of our time," Winfrey explained in the beginning of the show. "So we spent two years making this series ... together ... I remember that chat very, very well all that time ago."
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry says families feel ‘shame’ when loved ones have mental health issues

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how families can feel a degree of “shame” when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.Speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV on Friday, Prince Harry expanded on the issues discussed in the first installment of the TV show he created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which aired last week.The 90-minute bonus episode featured a series of mental health experts from The Me You Can’t See advisory board having discussions with Prince Harry, Winfrey, and others.Discussing the circumstances...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey. While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.