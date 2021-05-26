Cancel
Sky's James Wade Allegedly Called Racially Derogatory Term by Ref; CHI File Complaint

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Sky filed a complaint with the WNBA on Tuesday night after head coach James Wade was allegedly called a racially derogatory term by an official during a game. Wade told reporters after a 90-83 loss to the Atlanta Dream that one of the officials referred to him as "boy" when talking to one of the Sky's players.

bleacherreport.com
