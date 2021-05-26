Clippers-Mavericks: Los Angeles facing overwhelming odds as Luka Doncic, Dallas take 2-0 series lead

The 2021 season will mark the first-ever NFL year with 17 regular-season games. The NFLPA agreed to the new arrangement during CBA negotiations last year. It will result in more money for networks and owners and more football for fans. The more negative side effects (aside from the fact that we have to get used to seeing records like 10-7) won't be realized until the season is done and we can look back on the effect of adding an extra game's worth of wear and tear for every team.