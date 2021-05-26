Clippers-Mavericks: Los Angeles facing overwhelming odds as Luka Doncic, Dallas take 2-0 series lead
Kawhi Leonard is no stranger to 2-0 deficits. He played for the last team to overcome one in a playoff series. His 2019 Toronto Raptors blew a fourth-quarter lead against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals and then got demolished in Game 2. The Bucks pushed them to the absolute brink in Game 3, a double-overtime thriller, but the Raptors staved off the de-facto series clincher. They didn't lose again in that series, wiping the Bucks out in six, and went on to win the championship.www.cbssports.com