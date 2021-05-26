Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Morgan#Citigroup Inc#Trading Stock#Hes#Thestreet#Barclays#Zacks Investment Research#Sec#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Eaton Vance Management#Hess Hess Corporation#Svp Andrew P Slentz#Marketbeat Com#Hess Daily#D E Shaw Co#State Of Kentucky#Hess Stock#Rating#Company Stock#Sell Side Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $511,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
modernreaders.com

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Cormark

Shares of XCT stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. exactEarth has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$70.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30.
Stockscom-unik.info

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 1,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. NYSE LCI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells $390,008.52 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketscom-unik.info

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Increased to $18.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $109.00

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplifon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,003 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,059 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.38.